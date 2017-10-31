County commission appoints five to 911 board

Founding member Gene Nolker re-instated on board

By Leah Wankum, Editor

The Ray County Commission made five appointments to the Ray County 911 Board of Directors in a quiet fashion.

The commission appointed Ted Kuhlman, police chief of the Hardin Police Department, and Gene Nolker, chief of the Lawson Fire & Rescue Protection District. Nolker was a founding board member who was not reappointed by the commission in February.

The commission also reappointed board members Chad Burnine, chief of the Richmond Police Department, Sam Moppin with the Ray County Ambulance District and Gary Hall with Stet Rural Fire Protection District.

The commission made its 911 board appointments Oct. 11.

The terms for Hardin resident Susan McCorkendale with Ray County Memorial Hospital and Tim Tipton, a Lawson resident, were not reappointed.

Those 911 board appointments come nearly a month after five terms expired Sept. 14.

