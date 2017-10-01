Condition of Valley Drive sparks ownership debate

By Leah Wankum, Editor

Residents attending the Richmond City Council meeting last week expressed concerns about road conditions, sewer problems and fireworks displays.

Richmond resident Sandy Burns said she was concerned with the road conditions on Valley Drive in Ward 2, where she lives. She said she and her husband, Arlyn, pay city taxes, so they expect the city to take care of the road.

Burns said motorists often drive on the wrong side of the road to avoid sections of the road that would damage their vehicles, even when the motorists are unable to see oncoming traffic.

“I’m afraid somebody’s going to get killed,” she said. “It’s really a high-traffic road that you don’t realize until you live there.”

She was also concerned with a drainage issue in the ditches on Valley Drive.

“We just want to know if someone can look at it or if someone can take care of it,” Burns said. “If we had the money, we would do it, because it’s that bad.”

