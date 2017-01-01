Cheryl Renea Heitman

Cheryl Renea Heitman, 52, of Gladstone, died unexpectedly Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017, at her home.

Cheryl was born Dec. 28, 1965, in Ray County, the daughter of Kenneth and Mary (VanOster) Garrett. She married Michael Heitman, of Ray County, Sept. 1, 2000; he survives of the home.

Additional survivors include: her mother, Mary Propst, of Gladstone; three sons, Joshua Volland-Burns (Devin), of Mission, Kan., Cory Volland (Kerstin), of Ridgely, and Dakota Heitman, of Gladstone; one daughter, Nicole Campbell (Jonathan), of Gladstone; three grandchildren, Kaycee Volland, Bentley Volland and Elisa Campbell.

Cheryl was preceded in death by her grandparents, father, and stepfather, Clarence Propst.

Cheryl was a housewife and caregiver to her family. She lived in Camden, Richmond and Gladstone. She was of the Christian faith. She especially loved her grandchildren and all of her family; she was always there for them and her friends. She enjoyed watching the clouds, movies, summertime flowers, gardening and spending time with her family.

The family suggests memorial contributions be made to Dakota Heitman’s Educational Fund.

Visitation is 1 to 2 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 1, at Thurman Funeral Home, Richmond. Funeral services follow at 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in South Point Cemetery, Orrick. Thurman Funeral Home of Richmond is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be left to the family at www.thurmanfuneralhome.com.