Cathie Hibbard

Cathie Hibbard, 63, of Marshall, died Monday, Oct. 9, 2017, at Boone Hospital Center, Columbia.

Visitation was 6:30 to 8 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 11, at Campbell-Lewis Funeral Home, Marshall. A celebration of life service was 1 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 12, at the First Baptist church, Slater.

