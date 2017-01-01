- News
- Sports
- Obituaries
- Community
- Religion
- Real Estate
- Legal Notices
- Classifieds
- E-Edition
- Subscription Rates
- Auctions
- Editorials
- Photo Gallery
- Upickem Contest!
Cathie Hibbard, 63, of Marshall, died Monday, Oct. 9, 2017, at Boone Hospital Center, Columbia.
Visitation was 6:30 to 8 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 11, at Campbell-Lewis Funeral Home, Marshall. A celebration of life service was 1 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 12, at the First Baptist church, Slater.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login