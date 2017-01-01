Carpenter named H-C consolidation subcommittee chair

By Shawn Roney/For The Richmond News

Hardin-Central has the chair for its subcommittee assigned to research the feasibility of consolidation with the Norborne R-VIII School District – and that new leader has given the subcommittee a homework assignment.

Shortly before adjourning Monday night in the Hardin-Central schoolhouse gym, the subcommittee elected Doug Carpenter as chair. Carpenter was among three people who accepted the nomination to serve as chair, the others being Beth Weisz and Pam Cunningham. Several potential candidates opted to “respectfully decline” their nomination.

Carpenter, a former Norborne superintendent, will preside over a 27-member subcommittee, based on the count taken by Superintendent Trey Cavanah, who moderated the meeting until Carpenter’s election.

“It’ll be interesting,” Carpenter commented afterward of presiding over a subcommittee that large.

