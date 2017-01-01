BOUNCING BACK

Spartans look to rebound as district play begins

By Russ Green/Sports Editor

If the Richmond Spartans hope to keep their 2017 season alive and advance in the Class 3, District 8 playoffs, the first order of business will be putting last week’s disappointing triple-overtime loss behind them. The next order will be taking care of a St. Pius Warrior team that is peaking at the right time and coming off a win over their big rival one week earlier.

The Spartans are the No. 6 seed and will travel to third-seeded St. Pius Friday night in the first round of the district playoffs in a meeting of 4-5 teams.

Despite turning the ball over six times and committing numerous penalties, the Spartans managed to take once-beaten Lexington into three overtimes last week before falling 20-13 in the Bell Game. Richmond coach Rob Bowers said the loss was a devastating one and was proud of how his team “put their heart and soul into that game.” He is confident the Spartans will be ready to go Friday for the 7 p.m. kickoff.

“I believe in these kids – this team,” Bowers said.

The complete story is in Game On in the Friday, Oct. 20, 2017 Richmond News.

