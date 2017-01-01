Socialize

BOUNCING BACK

Spartans look to rebound as district play begins

Running back Laine Todd fights his way toward the goal line with some help from teammate Trevon Alexander (1) during last week’s triple-overtime Bell Game loss to Lexington. (Photo by Russ Green/Richmond News)

By Russ Green/Sports Editor

If the Richmond Spartans hope to keep their 2017 season alive and advance in the Class 3, District 8 playoffs, the first order of business will be putting last week’s disappointing triple-overtime loss behind them. The next order will be taking care of a St. Pius Warrior team that is peaking at the right time and coming off a win over their big rival one week earlier.

The Spartans are the No. 6 seed and will travel to third-seeded St. Pius Friday night in the first round of the district playoffs in a meeting of 4-5 teams.

Despite turning the ball over six times and committing numerous penalties, the Spartans managed to take once-beaten Lexington into three overtimes last week before falling 20-13 in the Bell Game. Richmond coach Rob Bowers said the loss was a devastating one and was proud of how his team “put their heart and soul into that game.” He is confident the Spartans will be ready to go Friday for the 7 p.m. kickoff.

“I believe in these kids – this team,” Bowers said.

The complete story is in Game On in the Friday, Oct. 20, 2017 Richmond News.

Click here for our E-edition and read the rest of the story.

