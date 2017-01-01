Bearcats hold off Slater for third victory

By Russ Green/Sports Editor

For the first time since the 2010 season, the Orrick Bearcats have chalked up more than two victories. Coach Matt Hertzog’s Bearcats held off the Wildcats at Slater Friday night for a 14-12 win and a 3-6 record heading into Class 1, District 7 play at West Platte.

Orrick picked up 292 yards on offense, but it was the defense that preserved the victory by stopping Slater on the Wildcats’ two-point conversion try late in the game.

Aden Campbell put Slater (2-7) on the board first with a 36-yard touchdown run, but Orrick answered with Grant Stubbeman hooking up with Dylan Bartley for a 33-yard scoring strike. Bartley added the important two-point conversion to give the Bearcats an 8-6 lead.

