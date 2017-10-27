Another major main break on the square

Pipe problems push public works as priority

By Leah Wankum, editor

Richmond Square looked like it was flooding on sunny Tuesday.

An 8-inch water main broke at about 2 p.m. on the corner of Main and College Streets. Water gushed out of burst pipes that run in front of Edward Jones and on the southwest corner of the Ray County Courthouse lawn. The water flow, heavy in some places, streamed downhill past Macey Bail Bonds and southeast down West Main Street. After public works staff cut the water flow so it stopped flooding the streets, the stream left a trail of mud and silt in its wake.

“This is not good,” City Clerk Tonya Willim said when she and Public Works Superintendent Dale Shipp surveyed the damages Tuesday afternoon. City public works staff worked frantically to find the exact location of the break in the water main.

Willim said public works staff discovered a hole under the pipe and a 12-inch crack in the pipe. Staff used a clamp to cover the break. Willim estimated a loss of about 500,000 gallons of water. The staff finished repairs at about 9:45 p.m.

