Aggies hold off pesky Osceola

By Shawn Roney/For The Richmond News

What a difference a few weeks has made in the humor of Norborne/Hardin-Central coach Kirk Thacker.

After the Aggies’ Week 6 win over Pattonsburg, Thacker joked that the 8-man football game had made his hair turn whiter. After Norborne/Hardin-Central’s 54-42 win over Osceola last Friday, he joked that the Aggies had tried to give him a heart attack in holding on for the victory at Norborne.

“I’m lucky I haven’t had heart failure, like, 40 times in my career because of what you all do to me,” Thacker cracked to running back and linebacker Zach Pearon, who was standing nearby.

Specifically, Thacker got a jolt to his system about midway through the fourth quarter.

The complete story is in the Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2017 Richmond News.

