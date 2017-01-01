Aggies fall to Gremlins in District 4 semis

Coach reflects on successes of NHC’s 7-4 season

By Shawn Roney/For The Richmond News

Norborne/Hardin-Central’s third season went better than Aggies coach Kirk Thacker had thought it would.

The Aggies’ season ended with Saturday’s 72-20 loss to undefeated Sacred Heart at Smith-Cotton High School in the District 4 semifinals. Considering they were coming off a 5-5 campaign, Thacker was expecting a three- or four-win season, he said. Instead, they finished 7-4.

“The boys did great,” Thacker said. “They did everything I asked of them, and they did it (at) 100 mph. So, I would say this has been a successful season.”

The complete story is in the Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2017 Richmond News.

