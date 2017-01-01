Aggies fall to Chilhowee

Coach Thacker feels sting of first-ever loss to the Indians

By Shawn Roney/For The Richmond News

Norborne/Hardin-Central coach Kirk Thacker had never lost to a Chilhowee football program.

That changed Friday night.

Chilhowee downed the Aggies 32-22 in CRC Conference action at Norborne. And for Thacker, whose string of victories included his tenure helming Hardin-Central’s 8-man football program, the first-ever loss to the Indians stung.

“You can’t win every time against somebody,” Thacker said afterward. “So I knew it was coming. I was hoping it wouldn’t be this year.”

Chilhowee coach Jason Dolph considered the Indians’ first victory over a Thacker-coached team meaningful.

“Every one of his teams is well-coached and they execute well, and they block and tackle,” Dolph said. “And that’s what football’s about.”

