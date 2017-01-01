AG office dismisses Sunshine Law complaint against commissioner

By Leah Wankum/Richmond News Editor

A Ray County commissioner broke no law when he gave sole approval to pay a county bill, according to the Missouri Attorney General’s Office.

After receiving a Ray County resident’s complaint that Eastern Commissioner Allen Dale violated Sunshine Law, the Missouri Attorney General’s Office investigated the complaint and reviewed Missouri Sunshine Law to determine whether the complaint was substantiated. The Missouri Sunshine Law is designed to keep public meetings records open to the public.

Kit Smith of Excelsior Springs had filed the complaint Sept. 21, indicating that he was concerned that Dale had “conducted County business by authorizing a check” with only his signature on it.

After about three weeks of review, the attorney general’s office dismissed Smith’s complaint.

