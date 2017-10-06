After dragging deputy, man charged with assault

By Leah Wankum, Editor

A man suspected of using his vehicle to drag a Ray County deputy is in custody and charged with first-degree assault.

Eric S. Hertzig, 52, of Richmond, was arrested Oct. 1 after allegedly assaulting a deputy during a traffic stop that evening.

In a report, Deputy Ryland Sims said he was being dragged by Hertzig’s vehicle, and, “fearing for his life,” Sims said he shot three times into the cab of the vehicle to get Hertzig to stop. Sims provided an account of the incident in a probable cause statement prepared by Deputy Arthur Gibson.

Sims reported that he saw a Ford Ranger speeding at about 10:30 p.m. east on Highway T, according to the statement. After Sims caught up to the Ford, he saw it cross the center line multiple times before “making a sharp left turn” onto West 72nd Street. As Sims was trying to activate his emergency lights and sirens to stop the vehicle, the driver, later identified as Hertzig, exited the Ford.

Sims reported he saw Hertzig “reaching for something in the vehicle,” so Sims ordered Hertzig out of the vehicle and told him to make his hands visible. Hertzig then “jumped back into the vehicle” and accelerated, which caused Sims to “trip and grab the tailgate of the vehicle,” according to the statement.

