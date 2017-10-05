5 is fabulous

Lady Spartans 1-0 win over Knob Noster hands RHS its fifth consecutive MRVC East title

By Russ Green/Sports Editor

For the second time this season, Richmond and Knob Noster hooked up in another hard-fought pitcher’s duel. However, Thursday night’s meeting at Southview Park had a little more on the line than the Sept. 12 meeting in Knob Noster where the Lady Panthers snapped Richmond’s 18-game MRVC East winning streak, 2-1.

The Lady Spartans not only gained a little measure of revenge in a 1-0 win Thursday night, but it also clinched Richmond’s fifth consecutive conference championship. The Lady Spartans end league play 9-1, while Knob Noster slips behind second-place Holden in the final standings.

The lone run in the contest Thursday came as senior Sydney Stigall drove a two-strike pitch over the right-center field fence with one out in the bottom of the fifth. It was one of 10 hits Richmond was able to collect off Knob Noster pitcher Sadie Parks.

The complete story is in the Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2017 Richmond News.

