John T. Noble

John T. Noble, 85, well known area businessman and contractor, died October 13, 2017 at Presque Isle, Maine. He was born in Caribou, Maine, Dec. 31, 1931, the son of the late Henry W. and Helen (Palmer) Noble. He was a 1950 graduate of Caribou High School and he married Joyce Thomas Nov. 3, 1966. John began wor king at an early age with his parents, helping in their dairy and farm business; he also worked for Cyr’s Taxi and Gas station. He then started trucking for the Aroostook Federation of Farmers and then transporting petroleum products in Maine, New Brunswick and Quebec for more than 40 years. For many years, he also owned and operated his repair shop and construction company on the Washburn Road in Caribou. He continued to work until the day of his death. One of Mr. Noble’s proudest achievements was the donation of the family farm on the Washburn Road to become the Northern Maine Veterans Cemetery, a lasting memorial and tribute to the Veterans of Northern Maine. Mr. Noble is survived by his wife, Joyce, of more than 50 years of Caribou; niece Charlene (Duke) Goranites and nephews John Richard and Stephen (Rita) Richard. His Canadian family Harriette Stairs, Carole Cantle, Nellie Hildebrand, Phyllis Morehouse and Leo Brewer. His Missouri family, sisters-in-law Janice Creason, Betty (Ronnie) Bellis and brother-in-law Gary (Becky) Thomas, and many nieces and nephews as well as his precious Samoyed Liberty. He is predeceased by his parents, as well as his brother Harry, sisters Jennie Rallis and Nona Richard; a nephew Leon Richard Jr., niece Crystal Noble, brothers-in-law Ted Rallis, Leon Richard Sr. and Bill Creason, a sister-in-law, Jackie Noble, and an infant daughter, Caroline. His pets JJ, Suzie and Diva who John considered his children. Friends may call at the Mockler Funeral Home 24 Reservoir Street Caribou Maine from 2 to 4 p.m. and from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2017. Funeral services will take place at 1 p.m. Wednesday from the Lister Knowlton Post 9389 VFW, Caribou. Interment will be at the Northern Maine Veterans’ Cemetery. Friends who wish to contribute in memory of Mr. Noble may do so through the Northern Maine Veterans’ Cemetery Memorial fund, Halfway Home Pet Rescue or the Central Aroostook Humane Society. Following the service, all are invited for a time of continued fellowship and refreshments at the VFW. Mocklerfuneralhome.com