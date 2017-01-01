Wirsig, Marshall qualify for sectionals

By Russ Green/Sports Editor

As expected, Pembroke Hill dominated the Class 1, District 7 golf tournament held Monday at Shirkey Golf Course. The Lady Raiders had three of the low four individual rounds of the day as they shot a 354 to advance to Monday’s sectional round at Monzingo Golf Course in Maryville.

Smithville came in with a 416 to claim the second automatic team qualifier.

The top two teams and the low 15 scores not on those teams move on to next week’s tournament.

The Richmond Lady Spartans, shot 454 to finish fifth in the nine-team field, will be sending two golfers onto the next event. Ava Wirsig had the low Richmond round of the day with a 91, which tied for sixth and earned her all-district honors. Gracie Marshall also qualified for sectional after she carded a 113 to put her in 24th position.

“I’m very proud of Ava and Gracie being able to move on to the next round,” Richmond coach Murray Dennis said.

