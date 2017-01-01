Wirsig, Marshall in Top 10 at Lawson Invitational

By Russ Green/Sports Editor

Two Lady Spartan golfers finished in the top 10 to help Richmond earn a sixth-place showing at Tuesday’s Lawson Invitational held at Hidden Valley Golf Course. Richmond shot 412, which was just one shot behind a two-way tie for fourth place between Bishop LeBlond and Pleasant Hill.

Smithville won the 13-team event after shooting a 382, with Plattsburg coming in with a 389 to finish as the runner-up. Excelsior Springs placed third with 403. Lawson finished seventh in the team standings with 418.

