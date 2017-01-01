Wentworth closure creates void for dual-credit option

By Shawn Roney/For The Richmond News

When Wentworth Military Academy and Junior College closed in May, it left an academic void the Hardin-Central C-2 School District is still trying to fill.

That was a message Hardin-Central Superintendent Trey Cavanah shared with the Board of Education during its meeting Monday night at the district schoolhouse.

Hardin-Central students who want to get a head start on their college education may take courses online through State Fair Community College. The Sedalia-based school offers approximately 20 dual credit online classes, Cavanah estimated during an interview afterward.

However, students wanting to take dual credit classes in a traditional classroom environment are limited, the superintendent reported.

The complete story is in the Friday, Sept. 15, 2017 Richmond News.

