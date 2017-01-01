- News
- Sports
- Obituaries
- Community
- Religion
- Legal Notices
- Classifieds
- E-Edition
- Subscription Rates
- Auctions
- Editorials
- Photo Gallery
- Hall of Fame
- Auctions
- Upickem Contest!
By Shawn Roney/For The Richmond News
When Wentworth Military Academy and Junior College closed in May, it left an academic void the Hardin-Central C-2 School District is still trying to fill.
That was a message Hardin-Central Superintendent Trey Cavanah shared with the Board of Education during its meeting Monday night at the district schoolhouse.
Hardin-Central students who want to get a head start on their college education may take courses online through State Fair Community College. The Sedalia-based school offers approximately 20 dual credit online classes, Cavanah estimated during an interview afterward.
However, students wanting to take dual credit classes in a traditional classroom environment are limited, the superintendent reported.
The complete story is in the Friday, Sept. 15, 2017 Richmond News.
Click here for our E-edition and read the rest of the story.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login