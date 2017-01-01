‘We want to be 6-1’

Aggies looking to stay competitive in conference, district this week

By Shawn Roney/For The Richmond News

Norborne/Hardin-Central’s 52-50 win over Pattonsburg last week at Hardin-Central should’ve alarmed the Aggies, according to NHC coach Kirk Thacker.

“(This should’ve told us) that we could be beat,” Thacker said moments after the win. “This is one that should’ve focused us in more.”

If the Aggies (5-1) play against Chilhowee (4-2) Friday night at Norborne as they did against the Panthers last Friday, then playing the Indians is a scary thought to Aggies running back and linebacker Zach Pearon.

“I think we need to step it up and play like we did in that fourth quarter,” said Pearon, a Hardin-Central senior, who led the Aggies in rushing with 291 yards and two touchdowns on 34 carries.

