Veterans cemetery gets $1.8 million for expansion

By Leah Wankum, Editor

The veterans cemetery in Higginsville is getting a $1.8 million facelift, thanks to grant funding from the VA.

Congressman Emanuel Cleaver II announced the Department of Veteran Affairs has awarded a grant of $1.882 million for the expansion of the Missouri State Veterans Cemetery in Higginsville.

“This is welcoming news for families of our fallen soldiers in the Fifth District of Missouri,” Cleaver said. “They will have the opportunity to visit and honor their loved ones in an enhanced and newly renovated cemetery.”

The grant funds the construction of 1,280 columbarium niches, roadways, landscaping, and supportive infrastructure, according to a press release from Cleaver’s office. The project covers two acres and provides expanded service to 19,000 veterans and their families. The existing 52-acre cemetery is two miles northwest of the town center on Missouri Highway 13.

