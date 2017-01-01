Unbeaten, unscored on Tigers await visit from Spartans

By Russ Green/Sports Editor

Richmond coach Rob Bowers knows this week’s opponent is not who you want to see when the offense is struggling. After turning the football over a half dozen times in last week’s 21-7 loss at Pleasant Hill, the Spartans will travel to Excelsior Springs Friday night where the Tigers await. For the second year in a row, the Tigers are off to a 3-0 start as they face the 1-2 Spartans. Not only is Excelsior Springs unbeaten, but coach Mark Faubion’s defensive crew has yet to allow a score.

“They’re aggressive,” Bowers said of the Tiger defenders. “They get after the ball and play good team defense. They fly to the football and tackle well. It’s going to be a challenge for us offensively. We’ve got to go block the right person and we haven’t done a great job of that yet.”

