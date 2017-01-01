Turnovers ruin Spartans return to Pleasant Hill

By Russ Green/Sports Editor

The Richmond Spartans proved to be their own worst enemy Friday night as they made their first visit to Pleasant Hill in eight years. The Roosters, playing their first home game of the 2017 season, took advantage of six Richmond turnovers – four interceptions and two fumbles – to grab a 21-7 victory over their former MRVC rivals.

The first two Richmond turnovers turned into two Pleasant Hill touchdowns as the Roosters improved to 2-1, while the Spartans dropped to 1-2.

“We had a lot of mistakes,” Richmond coach Rob Bowers said. “We had guys go the wrong way on a couple of big situational plays – but those turnovers. We’ve just got to get those things corrected for us to be successful, especially turnovers. Six turnovers will beat you every time.”

The complete story is in the Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2017 Richmond News.

Click here for our E-edition and read the rest of the story.