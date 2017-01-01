‘Surreal’ reunion as semifinalist Dawgs are recognized

By Shawn Roney/For The Richmond News

Nick Doss and Chris Wilson could sum up standing on the football field Friday night at Hardin-Central with one word: “surreal.”

The setting for the “surreal” moment was the honoring of Hardin-Central’s 2007 state runner-up 8-man football team during halftime of Norborne/Hardin-Central’s 8-man football game against Pattonsburg. Doss and Wilson were among 10 players who reunited with their former head coach, Kirk Thacker.

“It’s a crazy feeling (being here),” said Wilson, who was a sophomore running back and defensive end in 2007. “I don’t how to put it in words, but it’s (an) awesome time. It’s great.”

The complete story is in the Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2017 Richmond News.

Click here for our E-edition and read the rest of the story.