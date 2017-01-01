Spartans, Huskers clash in MRVC East opener

By Russ Green/Sports Editor

After winning just one game in a tough four-game opening stretch, the challenges don’t get any easier for the Richmond Spartans as they take on an undefeated opponent for the second week in a row. Last week, the Spartans gave Excelsior Springs a battle before falling to the unbeaten Tigers 28-20, and this week face unbeaten Higginsville in the MRVC East opener for both schools.

The 7 p.m. kickoff will also be a part of the Richmond Homecoming activities for the week.

Except for an 11-second span in the first half where the Tigers turned two Spartan turnovers into a 14-point lead, Richmond played on somewhat even terms with Excelsior Springs. Spartan coach Rob Bowers knows his young squad cannot continue to give the ball away.

“We need to get rid of the turnovers and mental mistakes for us to have a chance,” he said. “If we do that, I feel we have an opportunity to play pretty good football, but until we can quit shooting ourselves in the foot, it’s going to be tough.”

The complete story is in Game On in the Friday, Sept. 15, 2017 Richmond News.

Click here for our E-edition and read the rest of the story.