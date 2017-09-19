Selection of Hardin-Central consolidation group underway

By Shawn Roney, for the Richmond News

Residents of the Hardin-Central C-2 School District are being picked to serve on a subcommittee to help examine the feasibility of consolidating with the Norborne R-VIII School District.

“We’ve had a few volunteers,” said Trey Cavanah, Hardin-Central superintendent. “We’ve had a few (recommendations) from community members, board members, staff.”

The subcommittee is being set up as part of an overall committee consisting of residents of both districts. Membership doesn’t require board approval, the superintendent said.

Cavanah said the subcommittee will examine the advantages and disadvantages of consolidating, along with consolidation procedures. Tentatively, the two subcommittees are planning to begin a series of monthly meetings in October, he said.

“But there is nothing that has been set in stone as far as how this would proceed,” Cavanah added.

The complete story is in the Tuesday, September 19, 2017 Richmond News.

Click here for our E-edition and read the rest of the story.