SEEKING REDEMPTION

Spartans look to rebound at Carrollton

By Russ Green/Sports Editor

After turning in what coach Rob Bowers called his team’s worst outing of the season in a 51-7 loss at home to Higginsville last week, the Spartans hope to find redemption on the road as they travel to Carrollton Friday night.

The Spartans won’t find much of a breather in their second MRVC East test of the season as they face a resurgent Carrollton squad under the guidance of former Bowers assistant Reis Wright. After dropping their first three games by a total of 24 points, the Trojans have answered with impressive wins at Salisbury (41-6) and at Knob Noster (28-6).

Wright, in his second year at Carrollton, likes the way his team battled back from its three losses.

“We lost the turnover battle in our first three games and that obviously hurt us,” Wright said.

The complete story is in Game On in the Friday, Sept. 22, 2017 Richmond News.

Click here for our E-edition and read the rest of the story.