Say bye to Rayville City Hall?

County officials talk demolition for vacant, vandalized building

By Leah Wankum/Richmond News Editor

The old city hall building in Rayville may be in its last days.

After the town of Rayville disincorporated in 2012 and the county acquired the city hall building, it has gradually fallen into disrepair. Graffiti covers part of the building’s exterior; mold in the building, especially in the kitchen, makes the building unpresentable. County officials Wednesday morning discussed the building’s condition and talked about tearing it down.

“They’re destroying it,” said County Clerk Glenda Powell to the commissioners. “There’s graffiti all over the place. What are we going to do?”

