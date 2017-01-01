Royalty, Reunion and Honorees
Brittany Johnson was crowned 2018 Homecoming queen during halftime of Friday night’s game at Spartan Stadium. Johnson was escorted by her brother Jacob and her father Kelly. More homecoming photos and parade photos are in the Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017 edition of the Richmond News. Plus – there is a photo album of the Homecoming Parade and half time activities – queen, and ?Wall of Honor on our Facebook Page. (Photo by Russ Green/Richmond News)
