Richmond man gets 20 years for sex crimes

By Leah Wankum, Editor

A Richmond man was sentenced to 20 years in prison for sodomy and possession of child pornography.

Ronald D. McDermid, 57, was sentenced Wednesday to 20 years in the Missouri Department of Corrections after pleading guilty to two counts of first-degree sodomy, an unclassified felony, for having deviate sex with a 13-year-old boy. In a related case, McDermid was sentenced after pleading guilty to 10 counts of possession of child pornography, a Class C felony. He must serve one year for each count, to be served concurrently with each other and with his sentence in the sodomy case.

McDermid pleaded his case before Eighth Circuit Judge David Miller.

McDermid must serve a minimum of 85 percent of his sentence in the Missouri Department of Corrections before he can be released. When prisoners turn 70, Missouri law states that the 85 percent minimum drops to 40 percent, so McDermid will be up for release after 13 years. He must successfully complete the Missouri Sex Offender Program before he can be released from prison.

