Richmond City Hall hosting hazardous waste collection

Richmond is once again participating in the Mid-America Regional Council’s household hazardous waste collection program.

In coordination with the MARC Solid Waste Management District’s Regional Household Hazardous Waste Collection Program, Richmond will host its collection event from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 23, at Richmond City Hall, 205 Summit St.

Materials accepted include automotive fluids, batteries, paint, paint-related products, lawn and garden chemicals, house cleaners, glues, and compact florescent light bulbs (tube and CFL). Because of their hazardous qualities, these items cannot be thrown out with the regular trash. Electronic waste and business waste will NOT be accepted — including waste from home-based businesses, nonprofits, churches and rental property owners.

