RHS spikers grab a pair of victories

By Russ Green/Sports Editor

The Lady Spartan volleyball team capped off a good week Thursday with a win at Holden. After defeating Carrollton Tuesday night, it marked the third MRVC East win for Richmond this fall.

Richmond defeated the Lady Eagles Thursday in two games, 25-20 and 25-16.

Coach Brandon Stevenson said his team turned in one of its better defensive efforts in a while.

“We played as well defensively as we had in the past several years,” he said.

The complete story is in the Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2017 Richmond News.

