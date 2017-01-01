- News
By Russ Green/Sports Editor
The Lady Spartan volleyball team capped off a good week Thursday with a win at Holden. After defeating Carrollton Tuesday night, it marked the third MRVC East win for Richmond this fall.
Richmond defeated the Lady Eagles Thursday in two games, 25-20 and 25-16.
Coach Brandon Stevenson said his team turned in one of its better defensive efforts in a while.
“We played as well defensively as we had in the past several years,” he said.
The complete story is in the Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2017 Richmond News.
