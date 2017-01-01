RHS returns to win column

By Russ Green/Sports Editor

After having their long MRVC East victory streak snapped, the Richmond Lady Spartans got back to their winning ways five days later with a 10-5 decision at Lexington.

The Lady Spartans collected 18 hits as they raised their league mark to 5-1, and overall showing to 10-8. Lexington slipped to 7-10 overall and have just one conference win in six decisions.

Richmond took control of things early by building a 7-0 lead going into the bottom of the sixth where the Minutewomen got on the board with two runs in the sixth.

The complete story is in the Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017 Richmond News.

