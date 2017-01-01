RHS regains winning ways with rout at Carrollton

By Russ Green/Sports Editor

The first play from scrimmage Friday night showed this evening would be different than the previous three for the Richmond Spartans. The Spartans struck quickly on a 60-yard scoring strike to help set the tone in a 37-12 win over Carrollton at Stan Kee Field to snap a three-game losing skid. Carrollton entered its Homecoming contest having won its last two after falling in the first three games, while Richmond’s three-game slide saw it fall to 1-4.

After the Spartans received the opening kickoff, Dionte Marquez hooked up with a wide-open Trevon Alexander on the sideline to finish a reverse, halfback option pass on the first snap of the game. Alexander then had little trouble in beating the pack to the end zone to put Richmond on top just 15 seconds into the night.

“We felt like we had to get something good happen and felt like that had a chance to go,” Richmond coach Rob Bowers said.

The complete story is in the Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2017 Richmond News.

