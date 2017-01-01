RHS gets first league win in volleyball

By Russ Green/Sports Editor

Playing what Richmond coach Brandon Stevenson called the most complete game his Lady Spartans have played in a couple of years, the RHS girls defeated visiting Higginsville in two games.

“Serving both on the receiving side and on the offensive side were big things for us,” Stevenson said. “Defensively it was the best we have played in a long time. We were consistent, communicated, and limited our errors. Overall a good team victory.”

The complete story is in the Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017 Richmond News.

