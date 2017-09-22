Renter pleads not guilty to setting apartment on fire

By Leah Wankum, Editor

A Richmond woman charged with arson has pleaded not guilty in circuit court to setting fire to her apartment.

Carolena D. Laguna, 36, was charged July 22 with first-degree arson, a Class B felony, after she allegedly said the day before that she was going to set her house on South Camden Street on fire. She pleaded not guilty during her arraignment Sept. 8 in front of Eighth Circuit Judge David Miller.

Prosecuting Attorney Camille Johnston alleged in the charging document that Laguna knowingly started a fire when someone was inside, recklessly placing that person in danger of death or serious injury.

Firefighters with the Richmond Fire Department responded to a house fire at 9:13 p.m. at 504 S. Camden St. Upon arrival, they discovered and put out the source of the fire in a rear bedroom on the ground floor of the two-story home. No injuries were reported.

While Richmond firefighters were putting out the fire, a man Laguna later described as her “ex-brother-in-law” told Richmond police on scene that Laguna had told him she was going to burn the house down, according to a probable cause statement. Assistant Fire Chief Mark Sowder said that during the initial investigation, Richmond firefighters found the origin and cause of the fire to be suspicious.

