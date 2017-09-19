Rebuilding Richmond and Beyond: Moma’s: A family affair

Richmond welcomes new business; owners eager to contribute

By Sara Seidel, Staff Writer

Two of Richmond’s newest businesspeople flat out rave about their new hometown.

They got a great reception when they arrived, they’re thrilled with their adoptive home, and they’re eager to make their own contributions to Richmond.

Roland Schneider, who co-owns Moma’s with his father, Todd Schneider, said their shop is full of “everything.”

“Hunting, fishing, appliances, antiques, décor, furniture, holiday, gardening, household, everything,” Roland said.

“Specialty items,” added Roland’s wife, Katy, pointing out hand-carved, olive wood figurines of Mary, Joseph and the baby Jesus on their journey to Egypt.

The merchandise comes from around the world, Roland says: Israel, Russia, Egypt, Germany, Europe – not to mention Missouri. Some items came from family; others, the family acquired.

The Schneiders say barely a third of their inventory is on display. They intend to fill a back room and the upstairs with additional merchandise.

“We add new stuff every day,” Katy said.

