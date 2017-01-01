Ray Robert Stewart

Ray R. Stewart, 60, of Rayville, died unexpectedly Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, from injuries sustained in a work related accident in Richmond.

Ray was born Oct. 1, 1956, in Kansas City, Mo., the son of Marion Francis and Lorene (Davis) Stewart. He was united in marriage to Jodi Wynn Wheeler, of Kansas City, Mo., Sept. 27, 1997; she survives of the home.

Additional survivors include: two children: Zach Stewart and Ashley Stewart, both of the home; one brother, Raymond Stewart, and his wife, Janet, of Lexington; three sisters, Linda Allen, of Elmira, Glenda Ann Holman, of Richmond, and Brenda Marrant, and her husband Gary, of Excelsior Springs; his mother and father-in-law, Bill and Marlys Wheeler, of Delano, Minn.; two brothers-in-law, Jeff Wheeler, and his wife, Sue, of Montrose, Minn., and Jeremy Wheeler, and his wife, Jenni, of Annandale, Minn.; and several nieces, nephews and many friends.

Ray was preceded in death by his parents and one brother Melvin Stewart.

Ray lived his entire life in the Rayville area and was a graduate of Richmond High School. Ray was a well known small engine technician. Ray previously worked for 16 years as a small engine service technician for Sears Corporation out of the Front Street location in Kansas City. He traveled throughout the area repairing and servicing all kinds of equipment. For the past four years, he was employed by Ag Power, Inc. in Richmond, as a repair and service technician. When he was not fixing small engines, he enjoyed farming, hunting deer with his children and spending time with his family. He was a member of Faith Lutheran Church, where he was confirmed in 1988 and was currently serving as an elder.

The family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Zach and Ashley’s Education Fund or to the Friends of Richmond FFA.

Visitation is 6 to 8 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 17, at Thurman Funeral Home, Richmond. Funeral services are 11 a.m., Monday, Sept. 18, at Faith Lutheran Church, Richmond. Burial is in Crowley Cemetery Rayville. Online condolences may be left at www.thurmanfuneralhome.com.