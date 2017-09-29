Private airstrip to take flight?

Richmond council approves rezoning for airstrip in town; Pilot awaiting conditional use permit from P & Z

By Leah Wankum, Editor

Private airstrip idea taking off

Council approves rezoning for airstrip in town; Pilot awaiting conditional use permit from P & Z

By Leah Wankum / Editor

A private airstrip in town is one step away from becoming reality.

John Dorton, a pilot and Richmond resident, wants to have a private airstrip on his property on the west side of town, at the end of Oak Ridge Drive, where he lives.

The Richmond City Council rezoned the 2,200 strip of property during its Tuesday meeting, so all that is left is for the Planning & Zoning Commission to grant Dorton a conditional use permit, which will allow him to develop an airstrip that will enable him to take off and land his small airplane.

Several residents, both for and against the airstrip, had broached the subject with the Richmond City Council, and a few residents attended a public hearing Aug. 29 with the Planning & Zoning Commission to discuss concerns.

The council approved by a 7-1 vote a recommendation from the Planning & Zoning Commission to rezone Dorton’s section of property near Oak Ridge Drive from R-1 Single Family Dwelling District to R-A Agricultural District. Councilor Deanna Guy cast the dissenting vote.

The complete story is in the Friday, September 29, 2017 Richmond News.

Click here for our E-edition and read the rest of the story.