Party Crashers

Huskers spoil RHS Homecoming with 51-7 rout

By Russ Green/Sports Editor

The Richmond Spartans paid for early mistakes and could never recover as they began MRVC East play with a 51-7 Homecoming loss to visiting Higginsville Friday night at Tom Adams Field. The loss to the unbeaten Huskers not only dropped the defending league champions to 1-5 for the season, but also snapped a nine-game conference winning streak.

Higginsville took the opening kickoff and marched 62 yards using nine plays to set the tone for the evening. The Huskers ran 42 times for the night and picked up 280 yards, while quarterback Kinser Madison misfired on just three of his 11 pass attempts for another 239 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

Spartan coach Rob Bowers said the Huskers dominated the line of scrimmage all night long.

“They were just blistering us,” he said. “Up front defensively, we were running up field. They ran a trap three or four times in a row and we kept doing the same thing and they kept getting 25 to 30 yards. At some point, we’ve got to figure some things out. We get in a game and the things we do in practice kind of goes out the window.”

