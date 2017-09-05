Over and under, every which way

Dear kids are learning while they’re at play on new school playground

By Leah Wankum, Editor

How many ways are there to reach the top of the jungle gym made of ropes? The kids at Dear Elementary School are still counting.

Judging from the shrieks and giggles coming from the new playground at Dear Elementary, the children love their new play area. Construction was completed just two weeks ago, and all of the equipment has already seen plenty of use.

Children spent their recess Friday morning running between all their new gadgets – and yes, a mound made of foam padding counts as a gadget when the children spend 15 minutes somersaulting and cartwheeling up and down the artificial hill. The mound and entire floor new play area are made of a foamy cushion covered in artificial grass. The playground also features climbing ropes and rock walls that the children use to reach the top and slide all the way down on one of the three brand-new slides.

“The neat thing about is it’s kind of like problem solving to figure their way up and how to get to the slide,” said Principal Piper Peterson. “And it just uses all of their muscles and the brain to figure out how to get up to the top and to get off. And our (students) preschool to first grade, all of them love it and are taking right to it.”

The complete story is in the Tuesday, September 5, 2017 Richmond News.

Click here for our E-edition and read the rest of the story.