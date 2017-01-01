Outlaw Days: Bad guys (and gals) take center stage

The sixth annual Outlaw Days festival took place in downtown Richmond last Saturday, Sept. 9, and drew large crowds, eager to enjoy the old-west style activities and two re-enactments. Closing out the day was a bull riding competition that took place at the Ray County Fairgrounds. Photos of the day’s activities can be found in the Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2017, edition of the Richmond News.

