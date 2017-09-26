Orrick teachers construct curriculum for student growth

By Liz Johnson, Staff Writer

Orrick School District administrators and teachers are working diligently to redefine the curriculum map for the students in order that each student is learning at his/her capabilities before moving onto the next learning level.

Elementary

Elementary School Principal Angela Bright told Orrick School District board members at a recent meeting that she has been working with her teachers to identify and clarify power standards at each grade level to make sure that all students are secure in their understanding of the power standards before moving onto the next grade level.

The term “power standards” is a subset of learning standards that educators have determined to be the highest priority for students to learn. Power standards are, for the most part, developed by or selected at the school level by administrators and teachers.

“We’re trying to create a year-long curriculum map so we’re not teaching day by day, but we’re looking at having a solid curriculum map for K through 6,” Bright said.

Bright has been working with her teachers to create midterms that are consistent with each grade level. The new format was sent home with students Sept. 18 for parents and guardians to review.

Bright has begun the process of looking at grade cards and deciding which standards the teachers will use to report on to the families of the students.

Bright said she wants the parents and guardians to see how their child is progressing and not just focus on a final score. She vowed to continue to work on adjusting the grade cards to reflect student learning and understanding.

She said she will send out a parent survey in October to obtain feedback from parents on the new format of the grade cards.

In other elementary news, Bright said the second grade and kindergarten students organized a coin drive and raised $351 to send to Houston for Hurricane Harvey flood relief.

