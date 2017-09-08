Orrick man pleads not guilty in threat to kill girlfriend

By Leah Wankum, Editor

An Orrick man pleaded not guilty to domestic assault and unlawful use of a firearm after allegedly threatening his girlfriend with a knife.

Kurtis Branham, 56, pleaded not guilty to five felony crimes and a misdemeanor during his arraignment in Ray County circuit court Wednesday morning. He appeared in court with his legal counsel, Public Defender Greg Moser. Branham requested a change of judge, so his case will go to the Missouri Supreme Court for reassignment.

Ray County deputies responded May 4 to a house in the 300 block of Redmond Street in Excelsior Springs. A woman had reported to law enforcement that Branham had put her head through a window before lighting a rug on fire. He then allegedly choked her and threatened to stab her while he held a knife to her neck.

The complete story is in the Friday, September 8, 2017 Richmond News.

