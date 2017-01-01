Orrick gets volleyball sweep of visiting Richmond

For the second time in as many outings, the Lady Spartan volleyball team lost on the road in straight sets. Thursday night, the Lady Spartans fell at Orrick 19-25, 20-25 as the Lady Bearcats won for the second time in three matches this fall.

Richmond coach Brandon Stevenson said his team’s struggles Thursday night began with its passing.

“That’s where the offense begins, and having some inconsistencies last night really impacted the rest of our play,” he said.

