On the road again: Spartans face 1-5 Holden

By Russ Green/Sports Editor

After getting back on the winning track last week at Carrollton, the Richmond Spartans face another road foe as they meet the Eagles in Holden Friday at 7 p.m.. Richmond (2-4) snapped its three-game slide with a 37-12 win over the Trojans and coach Rob Bowers said it was a much-needed shot in the arm.

“We definitely needed a win, especially after Higginsville where we did not play well and did not handle things mentally well,” he said. “I felt like we got our heads down and got beat physically and mentally. We needed at least a good performance and ideally a win to change the momentum of the season.”

The Spartans face a similar foe this week in the Eagles who are 1-5 overall. Both the Trojans and Eagles are coached by former Bowers’ assistants, Reis Wright for Carrollton, and Mike Hedrick, who is in his 13th year guiding the Eagles.

