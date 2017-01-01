Olympic athlete shares battle with bi-polar disorder

A very personal look at the agonies and accomplishments with bipolar disorder and honors for Northlanders promoting mental wellness were on display Monday at the Tri-County Mental Health Services Annual Banquet.

Held at the Argosy Casino Hotel and Spa, the Banquet drew nearly 450 people for an often-emotional evening featuring Suzy Favor Hamilton, three-time Olympic athlete whose battle with bipolar disorder nearly destroyed her life.

“A lot of people can’t believe these behaviors go with the disease,” Hamilton explained, noting loved ones and others often have difficulty dealing with mental illness, too. “I hope that someone will take an inkling of what I’m saying…and have more compassion. And that’s what we need, more compassion.”

The complete story is in the Friday, Sept. 15, 2017 Richmond News.