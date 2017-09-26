No serious injuries in stabbing, domestic assault

By Leah Wankum, Editor

No one died or was seriously injured after two unrelated but somewhat violent acts Wednesday night in Richmond.

A Richmond man was stabbed Wednesday night near Southview Pool. At about the same time as the stabbing, an Independence man was injured in a domestic assault situation in the commuter parking lot near the junction of Missouri highways 10 and 13.

The stabbing incident occurred between 9 and 9:30 p.m., according to Richmond police. Two men from Richmond got into an argument with two other men who arrived at a later time. The victim and his companion reported to police that he was stabbed by one of the members of the other party.

Detective Matt Peterson said the companion drove the victim to Ray County Memorial Hospital for treatment. Peterson said the injuries were not serious. The situation remains under investigation.

The domestic assault incident occurred at about the same time but took place in the commuter parking lot. A man was transported to the hospital for “seemingly minor injuries,” according to Richmond police.

“It initially came out that it might have been the suspect party, but it actually wasn’t (the suspect party),” Peterson said. “It was completely unrelated.”

The complete story is in the Tuesday, September 26, 2017 Richmond News.

