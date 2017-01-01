New pit bull ordinance unveiled in Orrick

By Liz Johnson/Staff Writer

The revision of the pit bull ordinance was unveiled to Orrick’s Board of Aldermen on Monday night.

At the August meeting, pit bull owner William Knutter Jr. brought his dog T to ask the councilors to eliminate the town’s pit bull ordinance. The council voted then to re-word the ordinance instead of getting rid of it altogether. The council also granted a provisional right to Knutter giving him a 30-day grace period while City Attorney Kevin Baldwin re-drafted the ordinance. Knutter was to make sure he had proof of insurance on the dog and that the dog is to be registered with the city.

Baldwin presented the revised ordinance to the aldermen at a public hearing that took place during the regular council meeting.

The new ordinance states that it is unlawful to keep, harbor, own or possess any pit bull dog within the city limits of Orrick unless the pit bull owner has met the standards and requirements of the new ordinance.

The complete story is in the Friday, Sept. 15, 2017 Richmond News.

Click here for our E-edition and read the rest of the story.