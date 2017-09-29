Modifying the Word of God is a sin

What does “genuine imitation” mean? Galatians 1:10 is a reminder that Jesus was warning us about the deceitful people in our lives who go out of their way to make a feel good Gospel instead of the True Word of God. Jesus is preparing us for the “oxymorons” that permeate our daily routines with doubt and the pretense of “Wow, this could be for real” coming out of some of the best cons in the business. Keep in mind the word “moron” should give you a clue as to what’s sneaking into the very base of your Lord’s Holy Word on how we should live and behave. The canker sores preaching at you who alter the Living Word and Gospel of Christ Jesus attach themselves like leeches to anything that will make you believe whatever they say and pretend it to be true. They’ll denigrate our Lord’s Holy Blood down to your liking, or mix it up with something that agrees closer with your flavor of the day. Their presence is so profusely loaded with false promises, bold, believable ideas, certifications, sheepskins from famed universities, and opinions of legal jargon that you’re afraid to challenge it for fear of exposing your ignorance.

