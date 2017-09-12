Mentor and friend, F.G. Weary is remembered

Weary’s legacy will continue at Farris, Kiwanis and church

By Liz Johnson, Staff Writer

Legend has it that the Weary name is Cornish in origin and that the Wearys descended from Cornish kings. Franklin Grimm “F.G.” Weary III, who died Wednesday, Sept. 6, from a stroke, was a beloved king to locals – loved by everyone who met him – and humble as well.

The last month of F.G.’s life included a number of celebrations for him. F.G., born Aug. 17, 1924, just celebrated his 93rd birthday a few weeks ago. Just days before he passed away, F.G. was awarded with the first David Whitmer Community Service Award on Saturday, Sept. 2, for his many years of community service.

The award was sponsored by Ray County Historical Society and the Missouri Mormon Frontier Foundation. The goal was to select a local person who has contributed to the community and exemplified service resulting in a positive effect on numerous people.

Linda Emley, who serves on both aforementioned committees, recommended F.G. for the award “because he always had a smile and treated everyone like they were family.”

Emley said F.G. had touched many lives during his 93 years, and that as she handed out more than 500 postcards advertising the award event and told people who was receiving the award, she would hear yet another F.G. story and how “F.G. and Sarah (his late wife), were a fun part of the person’s childhood.”

F.G. was presented his community service award, a framed sketch of David Whitmer, at an afternoon presentation at the Farris Theatre, of which F.G. was a former owner. Eastern Commissioner Allen Dale presented F.G. with his award.

“F.G. was a mentor in the Dale household,” Dale said. “He’s had a lifetime of service to the city and for his country. He has made the country very proud (through Weary’s World War II service). F.G.’s generation made history.”

The Farris Theatre

F.G.’s most well known ties were to the Farris Theatre. His father, F.G. Weary II and his wife, Ruth, had leased the Farris in 1915 and began showing the early movies there. They bought the theater in 1921, and it remained in the family until the 1970s when F.G. sold the Farris to the late country crooner Byron Jones, brother of Leland Jones.

“F.G.’s lifetime experience in and around the Farris will benefit the community for years to come,” said Rob Swafford, president of the Friends of the Farris board of directors. “Weary was a true friend of the Farris.

The complete story is in the Tuesday, September 12, 2017 Richmond News.